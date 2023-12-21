Expect Markets To Pullback Soon, Say Analysts

Markets have recovered from Wednesday's selling pressure but there may be volatility in the market and rangebound movement, according to market analysts.

They are nearing the higher end and Nifty will soon cross the 21,500 mark and touch 22,000, according to Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.

"We are of the view that as long as the market is trading above 21,180/70,600, the pullback formation is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "The current market texture is volatile. Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders."

"...Markets are likely to move in a range as investor participation is expected to gradually decline globally ahead of Christmas and the New Year holiday," Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

“Banking—in itself—both private and public sector undertakings—is the major industry that will help in picking up momentum in the markets,” Shah told NDTV Profit.

Private banks like HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and public sector banks like SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda are some of the large-cap names that are witnessing a positive run. This will help give a push to the Bank Nifty index, he said.

Shah also said that good momentum can be built in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. According to him, shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. may see an upside of 50–100 points.