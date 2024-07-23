Exit Poll Probe Reveals 21 Mutual Funds, 27 FPIs, 7 Retail Investors And A PMS Amongst Largest Sellers

Mutual funds were amongst the largest sellers when the market rallied reacting to the general election 2024 exit poll results. The Nifty 50, India's benchmark index, rose 3.25% on June 3 to fall over 5.93% after the poll results. The fall called for investigations into the exit polls which allegedly led to losses for the investors on the counting day on June 4.

According to market regulator SEBI's data shared with the Indian Parliament, amongst the top 100 sellers on June 3, a day before the poll results, 21 domestic mutual fund entities were gross sellers to the tune of Rs 15,572.79 crore on the National Stock Exchange Ltd., making them the biggest sellers amongst the top 100 clients on June 3.

The MFs were closely followed by 27 foreign portfolio investors who were gross sellers to the tune of Rs 10,658.31 crore on the day preceeding the Election Counting Day.