Exide Stock Can Rally 88% On First-Mover Advantage, Says Morgan Stanley

Supportive policies from the government, decline in battery cost and demand pull from electric vehicles and industrial segment will drive India's demand of lithium batteries to 150 gigawatt hours. This will represent a $13-billion total market addressable for Exide to leverage, according to Morgan Stanley.

It expects the margin of Exide's core lead-acid business to expand 13.5% and the cash flow to support further investment in the lithium business. Robust expansion of lithium battery business, validation of technology advancement through order win from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Kia India Pvt. will aid in re-rating of its lithium battery business, according to a note on Sunday.

Exide is a $4-billion market-cap company, which has underperformed the NSE Nifty 50 by 30% over 2018–2023 as market de-rated its lead-acid battery business. The battery-maker can also benefit from its early-mover strategy by becoming more competitive than peers to attract more orders, the brokerage said.

However, Morgan Stanley also cautioned about the company's growth in case the industry's overcapacity phase comes fast, raw-material costs increase and regulatory risks.

Due to the evolving nature of battery technology, any material change in it could lead to capital-expenditure loss. There can be a threat to Exide's growth if electric-vehicle penetration is slow and from any regulatory change.