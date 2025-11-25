'India Is Not Anti-AI': Samir Arora Argues Against Global Perception

India's lack of correlation with the blistering rally in the US is being witnessed as an "anti-AI play," which Helios Capital's Samir Arora believes is an unjustified take.

Some investors view India as an "anti-AI" play because its stock market isn't dominated by AI-heavy companies the way the US, Taiwan, or South Korea are. Instead, India's growth is anchored in domestic demand like financials, consumer goods, manufacturing, rather than the global tech cycle.

That makes the market less vulnerable to a sharp unwind in AI-driven stocks and positions India as a relatively safer destination if the global AI frenzy starts to cool.

Arora also adds that for him, stock picking is essentially a process of elimination, in an exclusive discussion with NDTV Profit. "It's a screening process where you eliminate the bad," he says. Parameters to determine the same could be whether that's a sector vulnerable to disruption, an industry with cut-throat competition, a theme overly dependent on government action, or a business weighed down by a poor history.