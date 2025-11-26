Excelsoft Technologies Shares Debut At Nearly 13% Premium Over IPO Price

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 135 apiece, a premium of 12.50% over its issue price of Rs 120 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 135, a 12.50% premium.

Excelsoft Technologies initial public offer was subscribed over 43 times on the third and final day of subscription, led by demand from large institutional and non-institutional investors.

The Excelsoft IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

According to the RHP, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS player focused on the learning and assessment space. As of August 31, 2025, the company serves 76 clients across 19 countries.

The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO towards funding of capital expenditure for purchase of land and construction, upgradation of IT infrastructure, and general corporate purposes.

The company posted a profit of Rs 22.41 crore in FY23, which fell to Rs 12.75 crore in FY24 before rebounding to Rs 34.69 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, its profit stood at Rs 6 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 195.1 crore in FY23, increased to Rs 198.30 crore in FY24, and rose further to Rs 233.29 crore in FY25. For the period ended June 30 this financial year, revenue from operations was Rs 55.72 crore.