EV Momentum And Add-On Adoption Are Redrawing India's Motor Insurance Market, Says Policybaazar Report
EV Momentum And Add-On Adoption Are Redrawing India's Motor Insurance Market, Says Policybaazar Report

For brand-new vehicles, protection was far more comprehensive, with Zero Depreciation at 96%, Roadside Assistance at 83%, Consumables at 74%, RTI at 67%, and Engine Protector at 61%.

03 Jan 2026
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tata Motors
The motor insurance market in India is changing. (Photo Source: Tata Motors Website)
Policybaazar has released a comprehensive report detailing key developments and trends that took place in 2025 in India's motor insurance market, highlighting a shift towards Electric Vehicles.

New EV insurance purchases rose about 2.5 times year-on-year, with EV premiums jumping nearly 200%. This is well ahead of petrol and diesel vehicles, where new purchases grew by under 10% and premium growth stayed around 30%, reflecting both faster EV adoption and higher cover values, according to Policybazaar.

Add-ons are now mainstream rather than optional. Roadside Assistance was chosen by 74% of buyers and Zero Depreciation by 60%. Covers such as Engine Protector, Consumables, and Key or Lock Replacement were taken by about 25%, while RTI stood at 12%.

For brand-new vehicles, protection was far more comprehensive, with Zero Depreciation at 96%, Roadside Assistance at 83%, Consumables at 74%, RTI at 67%, and Engine Protector at 61%.

Shifting scenes in India's motor insurance market. (Source: Policybaazar Report)

Shifting scenes in India's motor insurance market. (Source: Policybaazar Report)

