European Stocks Set For Best Year Since 2021 On Rate Cut Hopes

Strategists are mixed in their outlook for Europe next year. Teams at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. see the Stoxx 600 at a record high by the end of 2024 amid peaking interest rates. Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. strategists see the benchmark sliding 18% by mid-2024 as current positive factors fade, while Societe Generale SA counterparts expect it to fall about 6% by year-end amid the risk of a slowdown.