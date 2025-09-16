Euro Hits Four-Year High As Traders Prepare For Fed Rate Cut

The euro hit its strongest level in four years as traders prepared for an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve this week that will cement its diverging trajectory from the European Central Bank.

The common currency climbed to its highest since September 2021 on Tuesday, gaining as much as 0.8% to $1.1853. Data showing investor confidence in Germany’s economic prospects unexpectedly improved helped further underpin euro gains. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened, edging close to the lows of this year.

“Speculation that the Fed could be on the brink of a series of rate cuts continues to chip away at the dollar,” said Jane Foley, a strategist in London for Rabobank. At the same time, the “better tone in the German economic optimism release has reignited enthusiasm surrounding the euro,” she said.