Eureka Forbes Promoter To Divest Up To 12% Stake For Rs 1,148.7 Crore

The promoter of Eureka Forbes Ltd. plans to divest up to 12% stake in the company for Rs 1,148.7 crore.

Lunolux Ltd. plans to offload up to 2.32 crore shares in the maker of Aquaguard water purifiers and Forbes vacuum cleaners at a floor price of Rs 494.75 apiece, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The offer includes a base size of 1.93 crore shares, amounting to 10% equity, with an upsize option of 38.7 lakh shares, or 2% stake.

The floor price indicates a discount of 3% to the stock's previous close on the NSE on Wednesday.

IIFL Securities Ltd. is the sole broker to the share sale.

The promoter held 72.56% shareholding in Eureka Forbes, as of December 2023.

Shares of the company closed 3.47% higher at Rs 510.05 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.59% decline in the BSE Sensex.