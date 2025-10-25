'We Were Expecting 25% Return, It Gave 150%', Says Samir Arora On The Stock That Surprised Him

Helios Capital founder and fund manager Samir Arora shared insights into his investment strategy and the unexpected windfall from early bets on companies like Ather and Eternal. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Arora emphasised the importance of diversification and the unpredictability of market favourites.

“We don’t bet on any one stock to change our life,” said Samir Arora, explaining the philosophy behind Helios Capital’s portfolio construction. “We believe that if we buy 20 stocks with research and rigour, some say 10 or 12 will do very well, some will break even relative to the market, and some will lose us money or even embarrass us once in a while.”

Reflecting on some of the fund’s standout performers, Arora pointed to Ather and Eternal as examples of investments that exceeded expectations. “You really think that when we bought Ather we were anchored, that we ever in our life dreamt it would be a 150% return and we’d say, ‘Wow, very good’? We were going for 25% return,” he said.

He emphasised that such outcomes are rarely predictable. “Nobody knows what the market chooses as their love for the next 6–12 months,” he added.

Arora also cited Zomato (Eternal) as another case where the outcome surpassed initial expectations. “Even Zomato we bought at 52, but not me; the management also did not know that they were going into quick commerce or that quick commerce would take off so well,” he said. “If it had not taken off so well, this stock you would have been selling at 80, 90, 100, or 50 per cent.”

The fund manager reiterated that while some investments may deliver outsized returns, the strategy remains rooted in building a balanced portfolio. “It’s all individually done with an eye only on the big picture,” he said, adding that 80–90% of the portfolio remains consistent over time, with only 10–20% shifting based on current events or sectoral trends.