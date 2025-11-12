Eternal To NTPC: Goldman Sachs Top 14 Picks To Ride Market Rally

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has identified 14 Indian stocks it believes are best positioned to lead the next phase of the equity market rally, spanning themes from consumption and defence to energy transition, travel, and new-age digital growth.

The list includes blue-chip names such as Reliance Industries, NTPC, Titan Company, InterGlobe Aviation and Maruti Suzuki, alongside newer market favourites like Zomato parent Eternal, PTC Industries, and MakeMyTrip.