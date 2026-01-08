Eternal, Swiggy In Focus As Morgan Stanley Slashes Targets For India's Darling Internet Stocks

Morgan Stanley has cut price targets across a clutch of India’s listed internet and technology names like Delhivery, Eternal, Swiggy, and Make My Trip. The brokerage has cautioned that the earnings downgrade cycle is far from over amid slowing growth, rising competition and margin pressures. In a recent research note, the global brokerage said it expects further consensus estimate cuts across its coverage universe, even as valuations for select stocks begin to look reasonable.

The brokerage lowered its price target on Delhivery to Rs 445 from Rs 450, Swiggy to Rs 414 from Rs 455, and Eternal to Rs 417 from Rs 427. MakeMyTrip also saw a sharp cut, with the target lowered to $113 from $178.