Eternal Surpasses Titan, DMart in Market Cap; Now Bigger Than Than Wipro, Tata Motors

Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato and BlinkIt, has become the 23rd largest company in India after beating Titan Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. in terms of market capitalisation.

The overall market capitalisation of Eternal rose 1.28% today, on account of the recent stock price movement, thus overtaking the total market capitalisation of Titan and Avenue Supermarts, the listed entity of Dmart.

The current market capitalisation of Eternal stands at Rs 3.16 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.02 lakh crore yesterday. In contrast, Titan's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3.15 lakh crore, and Dmart's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3.05 lakh crore.

The food & grocery delivery aggregator is now a bigger company than not only DMart and Titan but also the likes of ONGC (Rs 2.95 lakh crore), JSW Steel (Rs 2.72 lakh crore), Tata Motors (Rs 2.63 lakh crore) and Wipro (Rs 2.66 lakh crore).

Eternal is marginally trailing HAL (Rs 3.23 lakh crore) and NTPC (Rs 3.24 lakh crore). And in order to enter the top 20, Eternal has to reach Rs 3.32 lakh crore, the current market cap of Bajaj Motors.