Aswath Damodaran Says Eternal Investors May Be Missing This One Key Point | Profit Exclusive

NYU Stern School of Business' Professor of Finance, Aswath Damodaran, believes investors in Eternal might not be factoring in the eventual fall of the margins as the company looks to pivot more towards the grocery delivery business.

"Investors are excited about the growth in the business, but I doubt if they are factoring in the coming down of margin that is inevitable when you leave these spaces where you can get 22% margin," he said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit.

Damodaran, who has been a professor at NYU Stern for almost 40 years, said that Zomato is taking advantage of a very real problem in India.

"It's taking advantage of a real problem in India - infrastructure constraints in big cities, which leads to transportation woes. It takes an ample amount of time to go from point A to point B. Therefore, India is a perfect target for a company that can offer that convenience," he said.