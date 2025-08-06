Business NewsMarketsEternal Block Deal: Antfin To Offload Entire Stake, Sets Floor Price At Rs 285/Share
Eternal Block Deal: Antfin To Offload Entire Stake, Sets Floor Price At Rs 285/Share

Antfin held 18,84 crore shares, amounting to 2.08% stake, in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter.

06 Aug 2025, 06:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Eternal Stake Sale: Antfin will sell its stake in Zomato. (Photo source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Eternal Stake Sale: Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Ant Group, will offload its entire stake in food delivery giant Eternal—equivalent to 18.84 crore equity shares—via a block deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to a term sheet accessed by the news agency, the floor price is set at Rs 285 per share.

Antfin held 18,84 crore shares, amounting to 2.08% stake, in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter, as per the shareholding data available with the exchanges.

In 2024, Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. offloaded stakes in Zomato Ltd. for $408 million. A total of 13.6 crore shares was sold at a floor price of Rs 251.68 apiece, amounting to Rs 3,422 crore as the total deal value.

The firm had a 4.24% stake in the food delivery company as of June 2024. The shares will be sold at a 4% discount to the current market price, with a 90-day lockup period for the sellers.

