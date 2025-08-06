Eternal Block Deal: Antfin To Offload Entire Stake, Sets Floor Price At Rs 285/Share

Eternal Stake Sale: Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Ant Group, will offload its entire stake in food delivery giant Eternal—equivalent to 18.84 crore equity shares—via a block deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

According to a term sheet accessed by the news agency, the floor price is set at Rs 285 per share.

Antfin held 18,84 crore shares, amounting to 2.08% stake, in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter, as per the shareholding data available with the exchanges.