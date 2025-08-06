Eternal Block Deal: Antfin To Offload Entire Stake, Sets Floor Price At Rs 285/Share
Antfin held 18,84 crore shares, amounting to 2.08% stake, in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter.
Eternal Stake Sale: Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Ant Group, will offload its entire stake in food delivery giant Eternal—equivalent to 18.84 crore equity shares—via a block deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
According to a term sheet accessed by the news agency, the floor price is set at Rs 285 per share.
Antfin held 18,84 crore shares, amounting to 2.08% stake, in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter, as per the shareholding data available with the exchanges.
ALSO READ
Blinkit Vs Zomato: Which Segment Led Eternal's Revenue In Q1 FY26? Here's What Order Book Reveals
In 2024, Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. offloaded stakes in Zomato Ltd. for $408 million. A total of 13.6 crore shares was sold at a floor price of Rs 251.68 apiece, amounting to Rs 3,422 crore as the total deal value.
The firm had a 4.24% stake in the food delivery company as of June 2024. The shares will be sold at a 4% discount to the current market price, with a 90-day lockup period for the sellers.