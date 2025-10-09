Eternal Share Price: Zomato Parent Gets Price Target Hike From Citi, Blinkit Growth Expected To Double In FY26

Citi notes that Blinkit’s focus on user acquisition, rapid dark store expansion, and new city additions has solidified its market position, driving upside to both growth and margins.

Citi has raised its multiple for the Quick Commerce business from 1.7 times to 2.25 times Enterprise Value-to-Gross Order Value, effectively putting it on par with the Food Delivery segment. The firm has substantially revised its estimates, projecting Blinkit’s GOV to grow by 123% in fiscal year 2026 and 57% in fiscal year 2027 year-over-year.

For the second quarter preview, Blinkit is expected to demonstrate robust performance with Gross Order Value growth up to 140% year-on-year, aided by the festive season uplift in the latter part of the month. The segment's Adjusted Ebitda margins are forecasted to see a de-growth of by 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.7% of GOV.