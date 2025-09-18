Eternal Share Price Rises For Fourth Day As Goldman Sachs Hikes Target Price — Know Why

Formerly known as Zomato, Eternal Ltd. share price extended rally for a fourth session as Goldman Sachs hiked the target price. The growth momentum in the company is accelerating along with improving margins.

The brokerage reiterated a buy rating on Eternal shares. It has hiked the target price to Rs 360 from Rs 340 apiece. The current target price implies 6% upside from Wednesday's close.

Growth momentum in Blinkit, Eternal's quick commerce arm, is strong. Goldman Sachs' estimates for November 2026 are 80% and 260% higher now compared to what the brokerage had expected 12 and 24 months ago.

Blinkit's market share will increase significantly as its store count will double in the next two or three years, Goldman Sachs said. Blinkit's margin will likely expand by 240 basis points over the next two quarters, and its Ebitda will break even by December 2025.

Blinkit's growth is not being fully reflected in Eternal's share price yet. Goldman Sachs believes that the quick commerce business will be a great catalyst for the Eternal shares.

Based on high-frequency data available, Goldman Sachs said that Eternal's year-on-year growth in both quick commerce and food delivery businesses will accelerate in November.

