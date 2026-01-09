Eternal Share Price Nears One-Month High As Stock Trades In Block Deal

Shares of Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd. saw an uptick in early trade on Friday, after 5.3 million shares changed hands in a block deal.

The company's share price rose as high as 3.3% to Rs 292.90 apiece, as compared to largely unchanged movement in the benchmark Nifty 50.

For the December quarter, Morgan Stanley expects quick commerce momentum to slow, with net order value growth moderating to around 16% quarter-on-quarter for Eternal, compared to stronger growth in the previous quarter. While adjusted Ebitda losses as a share of gross order value should improve sequentially, absolute losses remain significant — estimated at Rs 1,400 crore for Eternal.

The brokerage has trimmed its quick commerce estimates but reiterated its preference for Eternal over Swiggy, citing stronger execution and sustained market share gains.

Separately, Eternal disclosed a GST demand order of nearly Rs 3.7 crore, including interest and penalty, for the period April 2019 to March 2020. The order, issued by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, relates to alleged short payment of output GST.

The company received the order on January 6, 2026, confirming a GST demand of Rs 1.92 crore, interest of Rs 1.58 crore, and a penalty of Rs 19.24 lakh, bringing the total to Rs 3.69 crore according to its regulatory filing.