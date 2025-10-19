Eternal Gets GST Demand Order, Penalty Of Over Rs 128 Crore

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said, "This is to inform that the Company has received an order on Oct. 18 2025 for the period April 2023 to March 2024 passed by Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh confirming demand of GST of Rs 64 crore with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 64 crore"

The company re-branded itself as Eternal in March from Zomato earlier.