Eternal Block Deal: Goldman Sachs Sells Stake Worth Rs 355 Crore In Zomato Parent

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se- ODI on Friday offloaded stake worth Rs 355.32 crore in Zomato parent Eternal Ltd. via a block deal. The shares were mopped up by BofA Securities Europe SA.

Goldman Sachs sold 1.08 crore shares, amounting to 0.11% stake, for Rs 329 per share, according to block deal data available on the NSE.

BofA Securities Europe SA, in November 2023, had acquired 1.3 crore shares in the company for Rs 112.7 per share, with the deal then amounting to Rs 146.5 crore.

Earlier, in March 2025, Goldman Sachs via its Singapore firm in March 2025 had bought Rs 120-crore stake in Eternal. It also mopped up equities worth Rs 122.84 crore in November 2023.

Meanwhile, in August this year, Eternal saw a major exit, as Alibaba Group affiliate Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. offloaded worth Rs 4,097 crore via a bulk deal.

Antfin held nearly 18.84 crore shares representing 2.08% stake in the Zomato parent till the end of June 2025 quarter, as per the shareholding data available with the stock exchanges.