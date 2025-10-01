Epack Prefab Technologies Lists At Over 9% Premium Over IPO Price

The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 504 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies was oversubscribed 3.07 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 5,42,98,933 shares against 1,76,70,103 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 5.10 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.68 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.69 times.

The company offers pre-engineered building solutions to several industries.