EPack Prefab Eyes Strong Quarter With Rs 1,150 Crore Order Book; Rs 160 Crore Capex To Drive Future Growth

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd. is aiming to finish the current quarter with an order book of likely Rs 1,150 crore, surpassing the combined Rs 650 crore achieved in the previous two quarters.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, the company's Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Singhania said that, “Last two and a half month of this quarter has been very good, last two quarters, that is quarter one and two, we closed order of around Rs 650 crore, but I believe in this quarter itself we will surpass this figure…current order book would be around Rs 1,150 crore by the end of this quarter for us” He added that the current order book figure is calculated after billing.

On the capital expenditure front, Singhania revealed that the company is investing Rs 160 crore across two major projects.

He said, “our ongoing capex is Rs 160 crore on two accounts, one is on putting up a new sandwich panel line in Rajasthan, there we are doing capex of Rs 102 crore, that is going into production from third quarter onwards of next financial year." He further added that, "additionally, we are expanding our Andhra Pradesh facility starting next month,” he said. These expansions are expected to generate incremental revenue of Rs 750 to Rs 800 crore.

Despite capacity constraints, Singhania emphasized EPack’s operational flexibility. “The beauty of our business is that when we are overloaded with capacity, we have vendor partners to whom we offload work. At the same time, we are doing in-house re-engineering to optimize operations,” he noted.