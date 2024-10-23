NDTV ProfitMarketsEpack Durable Expects Hisense Deal To Bring In $1 Billion Revenue By March 2028
ADVERTISEMENT

Epack Durable Expects Hisense Deal To Bring In $1 Billion Revenue By March 2028

Epack Durable would invest Rs 250 crore in the first phase of the facility to be set up under the deal.

23 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Epack Durable Ltd. said it has signed a deal with Hisense India to manufacture air conditioners and other appliances. (Photo Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Epack Durable Ltd. said it has signed a deal with Hisense India to manufacture air conditioners and other appliances. (Photo Source: Company Website)

Home appliances maker Epack Durable Ltd. is poised to achieve a $1 billion topline over the next four years buoyed by its recent deal with Hisense India, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singhania.

Epack Durable Ltd., on Oct. 21, said it had signed a deal with Hisense India to manufacture air conditioners and other appliances, including washing machines and refrigerators, at a dedicated manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about the deal, Singhania told NDTV Profit Epack Durable would invest Rs 250 crore in the first phase of the agreement to set up the facility.

“The first set of products will come in by June 2025. We will be generating a topline of at least $1 billion over the next three to four years,” he said.

ALSO READ

Epack Durable Raises Revenue Guidance For Current Fiscal On Strong Demand
Opinion
Epack Durable Raises Revenue Guidance For Current Fiscal On Strong Demand
Read More

The CEO noted that this partnership would bring opportunities for the company from both India and outside.

“The products manufactured will be both for India and outside India. Hisense is planning to launch its products in the Indian market in a big way,” he said.

“Roughly, the revenue in FY27-28 for a million air conditioners and half a million washing machines will be Rs 2,500 crore,” he noted.

The Hisense deal will not impact Epack Durable's margins, but the company is looking to gain on other fronts, the top executive added.

“We will look at gaining more from the deal in terms of the designs and sourcing capabilities… That is something more important for us because it will help us rationalise our current investments,” Singhania said.

ALSO READ

EMS Sector Q2 Preview: Strong Revenue, Profit Growth Likely For Dixon, Kaynes
Opinion
EMS Sector Q2 Preview: Strong Revenue, Profit Growth Likely For Dixon, Kaynes
Read More

He further noted that the company will not need to raise capital for the initial investment.

“The Rs 250 crore investment is the Phase-1 of the capex, and going forward as we ramp up capacity looking at the global pull, more investments will definitely be required,” the CEO revealed.

Shares of Epack Durable Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit on Tuesday, at Rs 408.55 apiece on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.81% at around 1:30 pm.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT