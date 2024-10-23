Epack Durable Expects Hisense Deal To Bring In $1 Billion Revenue By March 2028

Home appliances maker Epack Durable Ltd. is poised to achieve a $1 billion topline over the next four years buoyed by its recent deal with Hisense India, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singhania.

Epack Durable Ltd., on Oct. 21, said it had signed a deal with Hisense India to manufacture air conditioners and other appliances, including washing machines and refrigerators, at a dedicated manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about the deal, Singhania told NDTV Profit Epack Durable would invest Rs 250 crore in the first phase of the agreement to set up the facility.

“The first set of products will come in by June 2025. We will be generating a topline of at least $1 billion over the next three to four years,” he said.