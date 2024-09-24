Envirotech Systems Makes Strong Debut As Shares List At 90% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Envirotech Systems Ltd. made a stellar debut on the National Stock Exchange, listing at a premium of 90%. The stock listed at Rs 106.40 apiece on the NSE SME platform, against the upper IPO price band of Rs 56 per share. At the opening, investors allotted a single lot in Envirotech Systems IPO would be sitting on a profit of Rs 1,00,800 on their investment of Rs 1.12 lakh.

Envirotech Systems stock further gained 5% to hit an upper circuit at Rs 111.70 apiece on the NSE.

The initial public offering to raise Rs 30.24 crore from the market was booked over 92 times during the bidding process. The company received bids for 30.24 crore shares against 32.92 lakh shares on offer.

The issue was subscribed 64.16 times in the retail category with bids for 10.56 crore shares against 16.46 lakh shares available.

Non-institutional investors applied for more than 13.28 crore shares against the 7.06 lakh shares set aside for them. The portion reserved for NIIs was booked 188.13 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers portion was subscribed 68.11 times with applications for 6.4 crore shares against 9.4 lakh shares available.