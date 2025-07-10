Enviro Infra Share Price Hits Over One-Month High After JV Wins Rs 395-Crore Order

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.'s share price rose to the highest level in over two months after the company fetched an order worth Rs 395 crore from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp. For the order, the company entered into a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure Pvt.

Eniro Infra Engineers will upgrade Common Effluent Treatment Plant with zero liquid discharge in co-operative industrial estate of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale and Yadrav in Kolhapur district. It will design, supply, install, construct, test, start-up, commission, performance guarantee test, operate and maintain CETPs as part of the order, according to the exchange filing.

Enviro Infra Engineers intend to complete the order in 24 months, it said.