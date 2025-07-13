Enviro Infra Engineers Eyes Rs 2,500-Crore Order Inflow In FY26

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is expecting an order book of Rs 2,500 crore in FY26, according to Managing Director Manish Jain.

"The order guidance for the current financial year is Rs 2,500 crore, Rs 900 crore is already there. Another Rs 300 crore order book is expected in another 15-20 days," he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

Enviro Infra's joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure recently won a Rs 395-crore project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp. The project is a part of the Panchganga River pollution control programme in Kolhapur.

With this project, the company has ventured into zero liquid discharge and water reuse systems. The company will use advanced methods like ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and mechanical vapour recompression.

"This segment wherein we were not present at least till now, so that advanced treatment technologies in these terms, the company has entered into this as well," Jain said.