Enviro Infra Engineers Eyes Rs 2,500-Crore Order Inflow In FY26
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is expecting an order book of Rs 2,500 crore in FY26, according to Managing Director Manish Jain.
"The order guidance for the current financial year is Rs 2,500 crore, Rs 900 crore is already there. Another Rs 300 crore order book is expected in another 15-20 days," he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.
Enviro Infra's joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure recently won a Rs 395-crore project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp. The project is a part of the Panchganga River pollution control programme in Kolhapur.
With this project, the company has ventured into zero liquid discharge and water reuse systems. The company will use advanced methods like ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and mechanical vapour recompression.
"This segment wherein we were not present at least till now, so that advanced treatment technologies in these terms, the company has entered into this as well," Jain said.
Jain noted that the company is now shifting its focus from Jal Jeevan Mission to schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Namami Gange.
Highlighting the challenges over JJM projects, he said: "There were some strains in the JJM sector. So, the cash flows didn't move from the centre in the last financial year. The situation was quite tough at least till the third quarter— Q1, Q2, Q3, all three. These were tough."
The company is concentrating on completing its remaining Rs 175 crore worth of JJM projects in FY26 and aggressively pursuing opportunities in other central government schemes.
"We are concentrating more on Amrut and Namami Gange along with common effluent treatment plants now. Amrut 2.0 is one of the biggest missions in this sector and a lot of work is to be done.
"And all the states throughout India are coming up with schemes either for the strengthening of sewerage infrastructure, sewage treatment plants, or the reuse of water from the existing sewage treatment plants for industrial use," the top executive highlighted.