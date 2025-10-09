'End Of US Dollar': Robert Kiyosaki Calls Greenback Savers 'Losers'; Urges Shift To Gold, Silver, And Crypto

Kiyosaki's remarks come as the push for de-dollarisation gains momentum worldwide. The US dollar's share of global foreign exchange reserves fell to a 30-year low of 56.3% in Q2 2025, signaling a gradual erosion of its dominance in international trade and finance.

Economic uncertainty in the United States has further fuelled investor anxiety. The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut and the ongoing government shutdown have amplified concerns about fiscal stability and inflationary pressures.

Against this backdrop, Kiyosaki urged followers to diversify their portfolios with alternative assets. "Winners are stacking up gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum," he wrote, arguing that these assets offer greater resilience against currency depreciation.

His comments coincide with a surge across both traditional and digital safe-haven assets. Bitcoin recently breached $126,000 before retracing to $122,739 as of 07:15 p.m. IST, while Ethereum also eased down from its $5,000 levels, according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, gold prices hit a record $4,017 per ounce, underscoring investors' flight to hard assets amid macroeconomic instability.

Kiyosaki's post comes just over a week after he predicted that silver prices could surge fivefold and urged investors to buy more silver coins instead of Bitcoin or gold. In a notable shift since then, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author has now expanded his focus to include Ethereum. Just days earlier, the veteran investor had also shared his views on the stock and bond markets following Warren Buffett's endorsement of gold and silver.

Notably, silver rose as much as 4% to $51.24 an ounce on Thursday. This is the highest since the commodity boom in 2011—which was stoked by the European debt crisis—and also surpasses the highs seen in 1980, when silver had shot up due to a notorious squeeze that was orchestrated by the billionaire Hunt brothers.