Emkay Slashes Nifty Target To 25,000 But Sees Long-Term Resilience

Emkay Global has reduced its Nifty target by 4% to 25,000 from 26,000, attributing the cut to disappointing second quarter earnings led by the discretionary and staples sectors, alongside worsening corporate cash flows.

Despite the downgrade, the brokerage reassured investors, stating there is "no cause for panic", as it expects a recovery in consumption growth by FY26, once current headwinds subside.

The brokerage also noted that Operational Cash Flow weakness was likely caused by delayed government payments and expects a recovery in the second half of this fiscal, while a pickup in capital expenditure remains a positive for long-term growth.

However, these factors do present near-term headwinds for the market.