Emkay Initiates Coverage, Bets On Lenskart’s High Valuations — Check Target Price

Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 525. This is based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-implied multiple of 56x Dec-27E EBITDA.

While acknowledging that valuations may appear optically high, the brokerage argues that Lenskart’s growth visibility, superior unit economics and scalable business model justify a premium.

The bullish stance is anchored in strong macro tailwinds for the Indian eyewear market, estimated at $900 crore. Emkay highlights structural drivers such as a 700 basis point GST cut, rising incidence of refraction errors, and eyewear increasingly being treated as a fashion accessory.

Together, these factors are expected to drive an ~13% industry CAGR, as per Redseer estimates.