Is Mahindra Betting On EVs At The Right Time? This Brokerage Says No

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s unveiling of its first electric SUVs—BE.6e and XEV.9e—comes at a time when the EV category is witnessing slow offtake, with penetration at low single-digit levels due to customer concerns over charging infrastructure and resale value, according to Emkay Global.

However, both Emkay and Nuvama Institutional Equities agree that the SUVs feature impressive specifications, score over peers on features, and are competitively priced, making them notable entrants in the segment.

Nuvama has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 3,700, stating that with introductory prices of Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, the Battery Electric Vehicles aim to undercut rivals in their segments.

The brokerage forecasts BEV volumes of 48,000 units in fiscal 2026, scaling to 96,000 units in fiscal 2027, and sees Mahindra achieving a 15% revenue CAGR over fiscal 2024-27 on the back of robust BEV penetration and strong Internal Combustion Engine SUV sales.