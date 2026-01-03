Emerging-Market Stock Index Hits Five-Year High On AI Bets

Emerging-market stocks were off to strong start in 2026, climbing to the highest in almost five years as optimism about Asia’s growing role in artificial intelligence propelled the region’s technology shares.

The MSCI Inc. index of developing nations rose 1.7% on the first session of the year, the best one-day advance since October, to close at the highest since since February 2021. In the meantime, its emerging currency counterpart was flat on Friday.

The stocks rally underscores investor enthusiasm for AI-related assets, which continues to dominate attention in global equity markets. A gauge of tech shares was up 2.8%, buoyed by excitement around new listings and the outlook for the sector.

“Investors are overexposed to US growth and AI and are looking to areas that may have cheaper valuations or have not exactly worked over the prior cycle,” said Todd Sohn, senior ETF strategist at Strategas Securities. “That’s where EM fits in.”