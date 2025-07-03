Emcure Pharma Block Deal: Public Shareholder BC Investments To Sell 2.4% Stake

Public shareholder BC Investments is set to sell 45.5 lakh shares or a 2.4% stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. through a block deal on Friday, according to sources.

The offer price is set to be Rs 1,225 per share, which is a 4% discount on the current market price of Rs 1,279.8. The offer size is Rs 551 crore.

Kotak Securities will be the book runners for the deal, the sources said.