Emcure Pharma Shares Slip As Bain Capital Plans Rs 492.7 Crore Stake Sale

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s share price declined a day after Bain Capital, via its arm BC Investments IV Ltd., planned to sell shares worth Rs 492.7 crore in Emcure Pharma.

The firm sims to offer nearly 38 lakh shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,296.51 apiece, approximately 7% discount to Monday's closing price. BC Investments IV Ltd. held a 6.3% stake as of September, currently valued at Rs 1,660 crore. Kotak Securities Ltd. and Axis Capital Ltd. are the bookrunners for the deal.

The transaction is a secondary sale. The sellers will have to agree to a 90-day lock-in period for their shares.

Emure Pharma, the Pune-based pharmaceutical company, recently partnered with Novo Nordisk India to launch a weight loss injection within the country. The partnership is expected to strengthen the distribution and marketing of Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg for weight loss, mainly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.