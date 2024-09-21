EM Currencies Cap Week of Gains as Traders Assess Fed Cut Impact

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of emerging-market currencies notched an eighth week of gains even as the risk-on mood sparked by the Federal Reserve’s rate cut wavered.

The Brazilian real and Mexican peso trailed most peers Friday, leaving an MSCI index for emerging-market FX flat for the day. Still, the gauge — which also includes interest earned on those currencies — capped an eighth straight week of advances. A companion index for EM stocks rose 0.6% and ended the week some 2% higher.

Mideast tensions brewed and the euphoria following the Fed’s half-point rate cut faltered amid diverging comments from Fed governors. Christopher Waller said it was favorable inflation data that drove his support for the Fed’s half-point cut this week. Michelle Bowman, the lone dissenting voice against the larger cut, said the move was declaring victory over inflation too early.

“It’s been a choppy day. You had risk on exhaustion with Middle East tensions and then you had two Fed speakers give diverse comments,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, a strategist at TD Securities. “Markets lack much clarity on the next Fed move and need to wait for the next labor market report for more clarity.”

Next week, traders will turn their attention toward a spate of key data releases in the US that will offer more clues as to whether rate-setters will be able to pull of a soft-landing of the world’s largest economy.