Elon Musk Reverses Stance On Bitcoin, Says ‘It Is Impossible To Fake Energy’

Elon Musk has once again changed his position on Bitcoin, this time coming out in support of the cryptocurrency he once criticised. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 14, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO praised Bitcoin’s “energy-based” foundation, calling it the key to its value. This is a stark contrast to his 2021 stance when he denounced its high electricity consumption.

Musk’s comment came in response to a user who claimed that governments are funding an “artificial intelligence arms race” by printing money, which has driven the prices of gold, silver and Bitcoin to record highs. The user added, “But you can’t print energy.”

Agreeing with the statement, Musk replied, “True. That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy.”