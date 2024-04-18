Elin Electronics Appoints Praveen Tandon As Chief Executive Officer, Shares Surge 11%

NDTV ProfitMarketsElin Electronics Appoints Praveen Tandon As Chief Executive Officer, Shares Surge 11%
The board of directors has appointed Praveen Tandon as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from April 17, 2024

18 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Products of Elin Electronics. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Products of Elin Electronics. (Source: Company website)

Elin Electronics Ltd. has appointed Praveen Tandon as the new Chief Executive Officer effective from April 17, driving shares over 11%. The board at a meeting held on April 16 upon the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee have considered and approved appointment of Praveen Tandon as the CEO and Key Managerial Personnel, effective Wednesday, according to an exchange filing.

Brief On Praveen Tandon

Praveen Tandon is a mechanical engineer cum supply chain professional by qualification with a total work experience of over 27 years.

Shares of the company surged 11.90% to Rs 166.00 apiece as of 12:45 p.m., compared with a 0.74% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

