Eye On Election: Market Pullback Possible Incase Of Slim Majority, Says Saurabh Mukherjea

The markets are not fully priced in, especially during significant events like elections, according to Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

The market veteran asserted that it is impossible to believe that everything is priced into the stock market.

If there is an uncertainty in the Lok Sabha election results, particularly if the ruling government's majority is not as "overwhelming" as expected, "we might witness a broader market pullback". In such scenarios, small caps are likely to bear the brunt of the downturn disproportionately, Mukherjea told NDTV Profit.