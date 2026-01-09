Elecon Engineering Shares Slump Over 13% After Revenue Guidance Cut

Shares of Elecon Engineering Co Ltd. plunged over 13% with the stock hitting a nine-month low on Friday as the markets opened. The stock is currently trading at Rs 440.20.

Elecon Engineering posted its weakest revenue growth in six quarters, with margins under pressure. The company reported a sharp contraction of 720 basis points in EBIT margin, impacted by flat revenue, higher employee costs, and an unfavourable product mix.

Overseas operations were hit by geopolitical challenges, while gear segment revenue remained flat due to delayed order inflows.