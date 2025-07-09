Elcid Investments Share Price Gains Following Dividend Record Date Announcement
Elcid Investments Ltd.'s share price climbed over 2% to hit upper circuit on on Wednesday, after the company announced the record date for its upcoming dividend a day earlier.
The company has designated Wednesday, July 23, 2025, as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible to receive the dividend for financial year 2025, pending approval at the 44th Annual General Meeting.
In its March quarter results, Elcid Investments declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This marks the third consecutive year that Elcid has rewarded its shareholders with a Rs 25 per share dividend.
Elcid Investments Share Price Today
The scrip rose as much as 2.62% to Rs 1,43,400 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.33% higher at Rs 1,43,000 apiece, as of 10:42 a.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50.
It has surged 40 lakh times in the last 12 months but fallen 21.72% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.