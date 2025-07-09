Elcid Investments Share Price Gains Following Dividend Record Date Announcement

Elcid Investments Ltd.'s share price climbed over 2% to hit upper circuit on on Wednesday, after the company announced the record date for its upcoming dividend a day earlier.

The company has designated Wednesday, July 23, 2025, as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible to receive the dividend for financial year 2025, pending approval at the 44th Annual General Meeting.

In its March quarter results, Elcid Investments declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This marks the third consecutive year that Elcid has rewarded its shareholders with a Rs 25 per share dividend.