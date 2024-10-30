Elcid Investments Share Price Surges Following Big Relisting Gains

Share price of Elcid Investments Ltd. surged 46.72% on Wednesday, following a dramatic relisting on the Bombay Stock Exchange the previous day.

Elcid was among several companies, including Nalwa Sons Investments, TVS Holdings, and Kalyani Investment Co., that underwent relisting, as per an HT report.

A BSE circular dated Oct. 21 announced the relisting of select investment holding companies through a special call auction mechanism, for price discovery on Monday. The effective rates were finalised on Tuesday, following this special provision, Business Today reported.