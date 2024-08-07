Elantas Beck Shares Surge As Profit Jumps 20%

Shares of Elantas Beck India Ltd. jumped over 10% on Wednesday after its net profit rose 20% in the June quarter and the board approved the acquisition of assets pertaining to the resin business from Von Roll (India) Pvt.

The acquisition was at a consideration of approximately Rs 53.5 crore. With the acquisition, Elantas will be able to offer more individualised solutions and bolster the technology offerings for the resin business sector, according to an exchange filing.