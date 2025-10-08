Eimco Elecon Shares Surge After Vijay Kedia Acquires Stake — All About The Company

Shares of Eimco Elecon Ltd., a mining and construction equipment manufacturer, are trading with gains of more than 5% on Wednesday's trade after a Vijay Kedia-backed firm acquired stake in the company.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,040, reaching an intraday high of Rs 2,158. Over a year-to-date period, the stock has remained largely flat while correcting more than 28% in last 12 months.

The rally in Eimco Elecon comes on the back of ace investor Vijay Kedia acquiring nearly 1% stake in the company through an open market transaction.

According to exchange data, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd. purchased 57,441 equity shares of Eimco Elecon at an average price of Rs 1,906 per share. The value of the total deal was around Rs 10 crore.

Vijay Kedia is an ace investor who is known for picking small-sized companies with large aspirations and big market opportunities.

In the past, Kedia has made fortunes with his stake in companies like Atul Auto, Punjab Tractors, Aegis Logistics and ACC.