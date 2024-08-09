Eicher Motor Shares Surge After Q1 Profit Jumps 20%

Shares of Eicher Motors came out of their six-day losing streak and rose nearly 6% after the company reported better than expected earnings in the June quarter.

Shares rose as much as 5.75% before cooling off a bit to trade 4.2% higher at Rs 4,769 apiece as of 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 1.6% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The company posted a 19.93% rise in profit to Rs 1,101 crore year-on-year for the three months ended June as compared to Rs 918 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

Brokerages like Citi, in the earnings note, have forcasted that Eicher-owned Royal Enfield’s earnings will grow by 11% each year from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026.

However, for the near-term, Citi has trimmed its target price to Rs 5,250 from Rs 5,300 due to reduced volume estimates and, similarly, Motilal Oswal has scaled it down from Rs 4,045 to Rs 3,920.

Motilal Oswal expect Royal Enfield’s sales to grow by 5% each year from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026. Their profit margins will stay mostly the same because even though selling more spare parts and apparel could help, tougher competition might offset these gains, it said.

Although their sales were lower than usual, Citi mentioned that the company is still positive about the future. The brokerage expects that new models like the Guerrilla 450 and changes in how dealers manage their inventory will boost sales.