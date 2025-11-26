Eicher, Maruti Lead Nifty Gains In 2025 — What Drove The Rally And What’s Next

Eicher Motors Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. emerged as the top drivers of gains the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index in 2025 so far. The two auto stocks also drove rally in the NSE Nifty Auto index as well.

Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki India share prices have risen 41% and 47%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 9% and the NSE Auto gained 18% in calendar year 2025 so far.