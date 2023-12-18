Edelweiss Financial To Raise Funds Via Minority Stake Sale In Subsidiary

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. is set to raise funds through a stake sale of 10–20% in its wholly-ownedsubsidiary, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Management.

It plans to raise funds to the tune of Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 crore and the process is expected to be completed in four to five months, according to an exchange filing on Monday. "This minority stake sale will enable debt reduction and establish the market value of the business."

The company has communicated about these plans in its annual general meeting.

In October, EAAA raised about Rs 8,000 crore for its third special-situation fund as well. Its current assets under management stand at Rs 50,000 crore as of Sept. 30.