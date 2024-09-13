Edelweiss Financial Services: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Buys Stake

A shareholder of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. sold a 1.04% stake on Friday for Rs 122.5 crore through an open market transaction. Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust sold approximately 98.8 lakh shares at Rs 124 apiece, according to data on the NSE.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought approximately 35.7 lakh shares or a 0.37% stake, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc mopped up 6.6 lakh shares or a 0.06% at Rs 124 apiece.