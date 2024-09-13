ADVERTISEMENT
Edelweiss Financial Services: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Buys Stake
The share price of Edelweiss closed 9.97% higher at Rs 125.15 apiece on the BSE.
13 Sep 2024, 08:07 PM IST
A shareholder of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. sold a 1.04% stake on Friday for Rs 122.5 crore through an open market transaction. Edelweiss Employees Welfare Trust sold approximately 98.8 lakh shares at Rs 124 apiece, according to data on the NSE.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought approximately 35.7 lakh shares or a 0.37% stake, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc mopped up 6.6 lakh shares or a 0.06% at Rs 124 apiece.
Also, India Acorn Icav acquired 53.7 lakh shares or a 0.56% stake and India Acorn Icav-Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Equity Fund got 2.76 lakh shares or a 0.02% stake.
Shares of Edelweiss closed 9.97% higher at Rs 125.15 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.09% fall in the benchmark Sensex.
