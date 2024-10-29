SEBI Fines Edelweiss For Holding Stocks Beyond Stipulated Limit In A Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has fined Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd., Chief Executive Officer Radhika Gupta and Chief Investment Officer Trideep Bhattacharya for alleged regulatory violations.

While undertaking an industry-wide analysis of whether focused funds are true to label or not, SEBI found that Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund had violated the provision of an open-ended equity scheme investing in maximum 30 stocks in 88 days, the capital markets regulator said in a note dated Oct. 25.

The deviations from mandatory asset allocation were observed during November and December 2022, January and February 2023.

After the allotment of units, the asset management company took a long position in the NSE Nifty 50 futures for 10 days — from Aug. 2 till Aug. 11, 2022. Since the Nifty 50 has 50 constituent securities, the portfolio exposure exceeded 30 stocks, according to SEBI.