ED Flags Rana Kapoor - Anil Ambani ‘Quid Pro Quo’ In Yes Bank Dealings: Sources

Former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor and Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani allegedly entered into a 'quid pro quo' arrangement that caused significant financial losses to Yes Bank, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told NDTV Profit.

According to ED sources, while Kapoor was at the helm of Yes Bank, the lender had an exposure of around Rs 6,000 crore to the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) as of March 31, 2017. This exposure allegedly doubled to nearly Rs 13,000 crore by March 31, 2018.