Ecom Express Files Draft Papers For IPO With SEBI

Ecom Express has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering to raise up to Rs 2,600.5 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,284.5 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 1,316 crore, to be issued by the shareholders at a face value of Re 1 apiece, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The shareholders selling their shares include Eaglebay Investment Ltd., British International Investment Plc and PG Esmeralda Pte. The transaction will be managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and UBS.

The funds raised will be utilised to set up new processing centres with automation capabilities and the creation of additional fulfillment centres. The funds will also be invested in computers and information technology equipment along with enhancing technological and data science capabilities. This includes cloud infrastructure and the repayment or prepayment, in whole or in part, of certain borrowings obtained by the company.