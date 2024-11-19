Easy Trip Planners Share Price Rises After Company Announces Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue

Earlier in October, the company, which operates online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip, announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. As part of the bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive one free share for each share held by them as on the record date.

On November 15, the company informed the exchanges that it had acquired Planet Education Australia Pty Ltd, an Australia-based comprehensive education services provider through a strategic investment of 49% paid-up share capital. The company said the strategic investment marked its entry into international study tourism and strengthened its position in the tourism industry.

The company added the acquisition was aimed at leveraging Planet Education's extensive experience in international education services and providing Planet Education access to EaseMyTrip's vast customer base, B2B agents’ network and tech capabilities.

Easy Trip Planners’ consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter of FY 2024-25 increased by 2% to Rs 144.67 crore from Rs 141.69 crore in the year ago period. The company’s consolidated Profit-After-Tax decreased by 45% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 47.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners traded 2.97% higher at Rs 30.84 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday at 10:39 a.m., compared to 1.18% gain in the benchmark Nifty.